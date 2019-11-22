ED visits Tihar jail to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday visited Tihar jail to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

A special court had yesterday granted permission to the ED to question Chidambaram and confront him with documents in jail on November 22 and 23.

The court had, however, refused to grant permission to the probe agency to record Chidambaram's statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had arrested Chidambaram last month and he is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. Thereafter, a case was registered by the ED.

Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI. (ANI)

