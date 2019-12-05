EDMC, NDMC file affidavit in Delhi HC regarding air pollution

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court in connection with the air pollution.

In the last hearing, the court has asked civic bodies to file affidavits on the issue of removal of debris and mentioning how much dust has been removed by them.

The NDMC and EDMC told the Delhi High Court that all roads having 60 meters width have been handed over to the Public Work Department for maintenance purposes.

The NDMC also told the court that there are no unpaved roads falling under its jurisdiction and whenever any potholes are observed, the same are maintained by the maintenance departments.

The EDMC told the Court that it has conducted works for maintaining potholes and unpaved roads in some areas including Anand Vihar, Jhilmil and Vivek Vihar.

The high court adjourned the matter for further hearing on December 23.

In the last hearing, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Government to prepare an action plan for removing encroachment in forest areas and submit it before Special Task Force, dealing with encroachment issues in the national capital.

The Special Task Force is working under the provisions of the Supreme Court. The court has said that removing encroachment from forest areas will give space to plant more trees and restore forest areas and it will provide a long term solution to reduce air pollution. The court was hearing a public suit initiated by it in 2015 on the issue of poor air quality in the national capital. (ANI)

