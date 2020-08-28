EDMC passes proposal to terminate suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's membership

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has passed a proposal to terminate suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain's membership as he has not attended EDMC's meetings during its three successive sittings.

Hussain is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots in February 2020.

The proposal to terminate his membership was passed on Wednesday.

The proposal from the NDMC said that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Rules, if a member remains absent for three consecutive sittings of the house without giving any information, then the house can terminate membership of the councillor and the ward's post is declared vacant.

It said Tahir Hussain was not present in the meetings of the House this year in January, February (March, April, May in which meeting did not take place due to COVID) June and July, "without giving any reasons."

According to a charge sheet by Delhi Police, Hussain is one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence in North East Delhi. (ANI)

