Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

ED's action against Pawar reflects BJP has accepted defeat in Maharashtra: Bupesh Baghel

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at Centre stating that the ED's action against NCP chief Sharad Pawar reflects that the BJP">BJP has accepted its defeat in Maharashtra.
Baghel said that he welcomes the decision of Pawar to cooperate in ED proceedings in connection with the alleged money laundering case.
Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "I welcome the decision of Sharad Pawar to cooperate in the proceedings of ED. This action shows that the BJP">BJP has conceded defeat in Maharashtra and that is why they have also fielded a new party called ED."
Earlier in the day, Pawar said that he will visit the ED office on Friday and make himself available to the law enforcement agency for their investigation in the alleged money laundering case, in which he has been named.

"I will go to Enforcement Directorate on September 27 at 2 pm and make myself available to the agency for whatever investigation that want to conduct," Pawar said while addressing a press conference here today.

The veteran leader said that due to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections he will be mostly outside Mumbai during the next one month which "should not be taken as his non-cooperation in the ED's investigation".

"I want to clarify that I have never been a member of the administrative board of any cooperative bank in my life. I have full faith in the constitution and will fully cooperate with the agency. However, for one month I will visit as many districts as possible in the wake of Maharashtra Assembly elections. It should not be taken by the agency as my non-availability," said Pawar.
On September 23, The NCP chief, party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The investigation has been initiated based on the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police following directions from the Bombay High Court, ED sources said.
Single-phase voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

