Education excursion team from Laddakh meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): An excursion team of 48 members from Ladakh along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Friday.

Under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of the 5th Battalion of ITBP, the team, comprised of 10 villagers, 36 students, and two teachers, are on a 10-day tour which started on November 13.

The team visited various historical and other tourist places in the national capital and will visit historical places of Jodhpur (Rajasthan) from tomorrow.

Adding that Kovind congratulated the group and wished them a bright future, ITBP officials, in a press release, said that SS Deswal, Director General (DG) of ITBP deliberated upon various Civic Action and Border Area Development programs being organized by the ITBP and briefed about the present excursion tour of the schoolchildren on the occasion.

"During the year 2019-20, the force has planned for 20 such excursion tours in which a total of 860 schoolchildren and villages will be benefited," read the release.

"Apart from schoolchildren, elderly inhabitants including senior citizens of the border population were also part of the tour. Arrangements by air travel for these tours have also been catered. With such initiatives, the Force has been eying to organize more programs to win hearts and minds of the remote population and to provide them an opportunity to experience the rich social, cultural and historical heritage of the nation," the release added. (ANI)