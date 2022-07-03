Education Ministry to invite views on National Curriculum Framework

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Education is planning to invite the opinion of the people regarding the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in the National Education Policy 2022 via an online public consultation survey, the ministry informed on Sunday.

The Union government on 29 July 2020 had announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommended that the quality of the education system can be improved through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"Given the diversity in the country, providing an opportunity to every stakeholder, who may or may not be a parent or a teacher or a student and willing to participate in the transformation of the education system in India, by sharing views on common concerns related to education, is the need of the hour. Such multiple and diverse views are likely to provide a practical road map for the smooth implementation of the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the Ministry said.

The aforesaid stakeholders include the teachers, headmasters/principals, school leaders, educationists, parents, students, community members, NGOs, experts, public representatives, artists, artisans, farmers, and anybody who has an interest in school education and teacher education, have been invited to participate in this online survey being conducted in 23 languages, including the ones placed in the Eighth Schedule of our Constitution.

"It is in this context that the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, Government of India has planned to invite views of various stakeholders through an online public consultation survey, which will be instrumental in collating very useful and crucial inputs for the formulation of National Curriculum Framework and also subsequently designing the syllabus, textbooks, and other instructional materials" it added.



The ministry further said that a tech platform for the website and mobile application has been developed for the execution of the work at scale and in a paperless manner.

"Using the bottom-up approach, district-level consultations, mobile app-based surveys, and state-level consultations through the State Focus Groups and State Steering Committee have been conducted by the States and UTs to reach out to the stakeholders like parents, Anganwadi workers, teachers, teacher educators, students, etc. at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future of school education, early childhood care, and education, teacher education and adult education," it added.

According to the ministry, the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged at the national level as well to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with various ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, Corporates, Philanthropic agencies, etc for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"A mandate document for the formulation of NCF has been developed for guiding the stakeholders in the process," it said.

The process of the NCF was started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, State Steering Committee, National Focus Groups, and National Steering Committee. (ANI)

