Education, opportunity to needy can make huge difference, says Super 30's Anand

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who was in news due to the biopic on his life starring Hrithik Roshan, added another feather to his cap by receiving the Education Excellence Award 2019 by the Foundation For Excellence (FFE).

He received the award at a function on the occasion of the organisation's 25th anniversary gala at California, USA on Sunday.

Speaking at the function, Anand exhorted the strong Indian community living in the USA and across the world to help education be the strongest weapon to fight all the problems of the world.

"Making quality education accessible to the masses will make a huge difference to the world by solving the core issues of poverty, unemployment, population explosion, environmental degradation and a lot more," he said.

He said Indians have been doing wonders in different fields across the globe, including the USA, and it would be immensely satisfying for them to give something back to their society.

"There can be no gift more precious than education," he said.

Anand has been running a highly innovative Super 30 program for the last 18 years to mentor 30 students free off cost through year-long residential coaching for India's premier examinations, the IIT-JEE.

The success rate of Super 30 has been phenomenal, with students from underprivileged sections witnessing a generational change by entering premiere institutions.

Foundation for Excellence (FFE) is an NGO that aims to provide financial aid or scholarships to meritorious students from financially backward backgrounds to pursue studies in Engineering and Medicine. (ANI)

