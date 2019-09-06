Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while honouring teachers during an event in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Education system has improved in state: Yogi Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:02 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that there has been a tremendous improvement in the education system of Uttar Pradesh in the last two years.
Chief Minister addressed the teachers during a felicitation function held at Lok Bhawan, here today. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also in attendance.
"There has been a tremendous improvement in the education system in the state in the last two years. A movement was launched to ensure admission of all students in schools and the result is a huge improvement in the education system. Rapid changes have been witnessed in the education system and our government is felicitating those who are doing better in this field at all levels," said Yogi.
Yogi further stressed on teaching the students about Article 370 and called to hold debates on the issue of triple talaq.
"The biggest challenge before our government, after coming into power was to conduct a cheating-free examination and we got success in curbing this practice. Now, sessions have been regularized in higher education which is a positive change. The educational institutes also have the responsibility of doing social service and not merely distributing certificates. " he added.
Highlighting the importance of NCERT syllabus, Yogi said that with the introduction of NCERT syllabus in Secondary and Basic Education, every student in the state is being taught to clear the examination. The efforts made by the state government to reform the Higher, Secondary and Basic Education are bringing good results today.
Referring to advancement in the education system, Yogi added, "As many as 21,000 non-aided colleges have been constructed in the state. Efforts are being made to guarantee social security to students and teachers at these colleges besides ensuring quality education here. The state government is also taking measures to build universities at those places where private universities could not be constructed. Our government also took forward the process of setting up two new state universities in Saharanpur and Azamgarh."
"Education is not merely a source of obtaining degrees and doing certificate courses. In fact, it lays the foundation of overall development of personality and it is also an important link in the effort to make the future progressive and bright," he added.
Anandiben and Yogi Adityanath honoured 31 teachers and conferred Saraswati Samman on two teachers. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma along with Acting Chief Secretary RK Tiwari was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

