Educational institutes, malls, cinema halls shut till April 14 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that educational institutes, malls, cinema halls, clubs, museums etc would remain closed till April 14 in the State in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On the 9th day of Budget Session of the Assembly, several MLAs raised a demand to shut down establishments in the State amid COVID-19 scare.

After which CM Soren said: "Educational institutes, malls, theatres, parks, swimming pools, clubs, museums etc will remain closed from March 17 till April 14."

Moreover, he added that during the shutdown, the management of an office cannot deduct the salary if an employee does not come and stern action would be taken against the management if the salary is deducted within the duration of March 17 to April 14.

In India, according to official data, there are an estimated 114 cases who have tested positive for COVID-19 with two deaths reported from the infection. (ANI)








