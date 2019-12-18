Educational institutes shut in Saharanpur due to cold wave

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed this week in Saharanpur due to cold wave conditions.

The District Magistrate has ordered all schools in the district to remain shut from December 18 to 21.

Engineering, medical and polytechnic colleges have also been asked to suspend classes as the mercury continues to drop in northern India.

The order also states that strict action will be taken against the institution found violating the order.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, following last weeks' heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. (ANI)

