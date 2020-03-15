Educational institutions across state to remain closed from March 16 to 29: Gujarat Chief Secy

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, all educational institutions across Gujarat will remain closed from March 16 to 29, said Anil Mukim, state Chief Secretary on Sunday.

"All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from March 16 to 29 and while no teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come," Mukim said in a press conference here.

He also said, "A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on anyone who will be caught spitting in public places."

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)