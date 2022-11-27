Educational institutions in Jammu organise programmes to celebrate National Constitution Day

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A government college in Jammu celebrated National Constitution Day with an oath-taking ceremony accompanied by a signature drive related to the Constitution of India in the Jammu region.

The ceremony and signature drive were organised by the Cultural and Literary Committee of the National Service Scheme (NSS) programme in the Government Sri Pratap Memorial Rajput College of Commerce (SPMR) College of Commerce in Jammu, under the theme of "India: Mother of Democracy".

A large number of students and faculty members participated in the function where two NSS volunteers lead an oath-taking ceremony, in both English and Hindi, where the students underlined their allegiance to the Constitution of India.

College principal Surendra Kumar, later briefed the students about the Indian Constitution which came to force officially on January 26, 1950. Meanwhile, professor Barbara Cole spoke about the vision of the leaders who drafted the Constitution for a sustainable framework for the rule of law intended to meet people's aspirations.

This event at the government college was also attended by other faculty members here.



Notably, a similar programme was also organised in Poonch at the Government Model Higher Secondary School Savajian in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra here.

The principal of this school Anwar Khan read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution which was then repeated by the 235 other participants at the event which started with the recitation of the National Anthem.

The students of the school's Peace House also presented a short play that highlighted the fundamental rights of Indian citizens.

Principal Anwar Khan in his address spoke about the Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and Directive Principles as provided in the Constitution of India.

In connection with the UN Constitution, the events were organized in universities, colleges, schools and many other institutions in Jammu, in which this year's theme was highlighted with the emphasis on the supremacy of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

