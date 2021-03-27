Educational institutions to remain close upto April 4 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): All the educational institutions including Universities, Colleges, Technical Institutes and schools except for the classes having their examinations would remain closed up to April 4 this year as a precautionary measure keeping in view the spike in covid-19 cases in the State.

This was decided in a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

The Chief Minister said that schools having residential facilities need not to close their hostels, however, they would have to comply with all the SOPs to keep these residential areas cut off and appoint Compliance Officer to comply with all the orders. He said that teachers and other schools/college staff would continue to attend the institutions.



Jai Ram Thakur said that no social and cultural events would be organized in the State by the Government and gatherings would be restricted to a maximum of 200 for indoor and 50 per cent for outdoor events. He said that nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual. He said that congregations and langers inside the temples would also be banned and other darshans would be allowed.

Chief Minister said that 3rd April would also be a holiday for all the offices in the State and there would be no public celebration of Holi. He urged the people to celebrate Holi at their home with their family members only. He said that all the frontline workers would be sensitized to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest completing their second dose as per schedule.

It was also decided in the meeting that District Administration would take a judicious call on more restrictions keeping in view the positivity and fatality rate in their respective districts.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretaries R.D. Dhiman and J.C. Sharma, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director NHRM Dr. Nipun Jindal and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

