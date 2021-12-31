Educational society named after US Vice President Kamala Harris's mother opens its office in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 31 (ANI): Shyamala Educational Society, named after US Vice President Kamala Harris's mother Dr Shyamala Gopalan, was inaugurated in Telangana on Thursday.

The Society, founded by N Suresh Reddy, aims to contribute to the field of education, health, environmental sustainability, and social service.

"The society, particularly in the education sector, aspires to make a name by offering education of international standards and disseminating it to the greatest possible segment of the Indian population. Our effort is ready to give quality education with the assistance of highly respected members of the Advisory Board," an official statement from the society read.

Born in 1938, Dr Shyamala Gopalan pursued her doctorate in nutrition and endocrinology at UC Berkeley. She left India at the age of 19. Shyamala was a leading cancer researcher and activist. Harris's maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram in the Tiruvarur district, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a civil servant.

Shyamala Educational Society is all set to begin a world-class school in Telangana. A new campus near Hyderabad will be fully functional for the 2023-2024 school year.



As per an official statement, Suresh Reddy said that the society is intended to contribute to the field of education in India.

Acknowledging the contributions of Dr Shyamala Gopalan to the global community, Reddy intended to bring a remarkable transformation in the educational scenario of the country by providing high-quality opportunities to the students.

He also said that the school will be established under the guidance of Professor Vajja Samba Shiva Rao, an eminent Indian educationalist and vice chancellor of SRM university, who will also hold an important position in the board.

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman of colour, Indian-American and first Asian American to occupy the second-highest US office.



Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator.

Fifty-five-year-old Kamala Harris began her career in the 1990s at the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in the city of Oakland and later became the first woman of colour in 2011 to serve as California's attorney general. (ANI)

