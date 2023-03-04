EEL provides Made in India fuze for Indian Navy's anti-submarine rockets

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In what is being seen as a major success for Make in India initiative in defence sector, Indian Navy has received a fully indigenised fuze for anti submarine warfare (ASW) underwater rocket, manufactured for the first time by a private Indian industry.

"In order to provide a major boost to AatmaNirbharta in Armament and Ammunition, Indian Navy received for the first time a fully indigenised fuze YDB-60 for underwater Anti Submarine Warfare (ASW) Rocket RGB-60 used from major warships, through a private manufacturer M/s Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), Nagpur," Indian Navy said in a statement on Friday.

This would be the first time the Indian Navy has placed a supply order for underwater ammunition fuze on an Indian private sector industry.



EEL, Nagpur CMD Satyanarayan Nuwal handed over the first consignment of the fuze to Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS).

Speaking on this occasion, Ghormade stated, "The growing participation of private industries in the manufacture of armament and ammunition is appreciable and this is providing a major boost in the AatmaNirbharta of Armed Forces."

"Development and Manufacture of such a fuze by private industry for the first time, using simulated dynamic trial facilities is a major achievement for the country," he said.

All technical assistance to the manufacturer towards creating a vibrant ecosystem for the manufacture of ammunition and fuze in India in pursuit of AatmaNirbharta has been provided by the Directorate General of Naval Armament (DGONA) and Directorate General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI), Indian Navy, the statement added. (ANI)

