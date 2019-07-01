Representative image
Representative image

Effective steps being taken to eradicate gangsters: Haryana Police

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:28 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Effective steps are being taken to eradicate gangsters from Haryana and control the drug menace, the state police said on Monday.
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk also said the number of crimes against individuals in the state went down by 1.32 per cent in May as compared to the corresponding period last year.
"During this period, the number of crimes against persons dropped down to 3022, which is 1.32 per cent lower than the 2018 figure of 3062," he noted in a release.
Virk said, "Similarly, the state recorded a total of 3013 incidents of crimes against property in May 2019, which is 3.78 per cent less as compared to the 3127 incidents in the corresponding period the previous year."
The number of kidnapping and abduction incidents decreased to 362 in May from 542 in the same period in 2018, attempt to murder to 81 from 101, culpable homicide to three from eight, abetment to suicide to 60 from 69, criminal intimidation to 271 from 284, thefts to 2144 from 2226, snatching to 201 from 242 and dacoity and robbery to 99 from 114, he added.
The Haryana officer said that the police administration under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leadership of Director General of Police Manoj Yadav is taking effective steps to eradicate gangsters from the state and prevent and control the drug menace.
To reduce the crime rate further especially the organised crime, the ADGP said, "There would be intensive patrolling, crackdowns on gangsters, seizure of illegal weapons and drugs by police teams. We assure that the Haryana Police would continue to vigorously enforce the law, pursue the campaign against drugs and prevent crimes to ensure safety and security of human rights and value of life." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:46 IST

UGC launches STRIDE scheme with view to boost research culture...

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): University Grants Commission on Monday launched STRIDE scheme aimed at strengthening research culture and innovation in universities and colleges of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:30 IST

LS passes Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to extend the period for reconstitution of the council from existing period of one year to two years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:26 IST

AP: YSRCP, TDP complain to DGP, accuse each other of indulging...

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Party leaders from both- YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang here and accused each other of indulging in violence in places across Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: ABVP protests against implementation of...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 01 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Monday held a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:17 IST

Congress CMs meet Rahul, urge him to lead party

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Congress Chief Ministers on Monday met party President Rahul Gandhi and urged him not to insist on his stepping down from the post and gave him a carte blanche on revamp in the party in the wake of debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:09 IST

Municipal body issues notice to TDP for illegal constructions in...

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Town Planning wing of Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued a notice to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for illegally carrying out construction works in the party's local office here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Magisterial probe ordered into Shimla school bus accident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The state government on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the school bus accident in Shimla, which left three people dead. The inquiry would be conducted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Shimla.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:04 IST

Kailash Vijayavargiya clears air over viral picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Clearing the air over his viral picture, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that he was only telling the officer that his shoes have been ripped off because of running from pillar to post in the Municipal Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh: P Basant Kumar appointed Joint Executive Officer of TTD

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order appointing P Basant Kumar, IAS, as the new Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Siddaramaiah calls emergency CLP meet after 2 MLAs quit Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah called an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at his residence on Monday after two party MLAs resigned from the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:45 IST

Lok Sabha passes Central Educational Institutions (Reservations...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 which aims to ensure reservations in teaching positions for people from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), socially and educationally backward c

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:41 IST

C'garh launches unique initiative to tackle the menace of malnutrition

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The state government has launched a unique initiative aimed at eliminating the menace of malnutrition by identifying malnourished children, pregnant women, and young girls and providing them with a nutrient-rich diet on a daily basis.

Read More
iocl