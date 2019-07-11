Effective supervision must be focus area for aerospace safety: Air Marshal HS Arora

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Effective supervision and safety orientation to minimise human error must be the focus area for improving aerospace safety record, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command (SWAC) Air Marshal HS Arora said on Thursday.

He was addressing a meeting of the Aerospace Safety Council at the Pune Air Force Station.

Commanders of all bases under SWAC as well as aerospace safety and inspection officers of all the commands of the IAF took part in the day-long conference.

Representatives from the Army, Navy and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were also present.

The officers shared their views on effective and innovative measures, including environmental issues that directly affect flight safety such as bird menace, and the prevention of aircraft damage due to the presence of foreign objects.

Addressing the meeting on the theme -- 'Enhancing Flight Safety through Professional Leadership', Arora said, "The South Western Air Command contributes significantly to the overall flying effort of the IAF. People are the core of our Aviation Safety Programme and they must receive our highest attention."

He said, "Effective supervision and safety orientation to minimise human error must be our focus area for improving our aerospace safety record."

The commanders carried out an annual review of the flight safety record and analysed existing trends related to aircraft accidents and incidents in SWAC. (ANI)

