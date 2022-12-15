Effects of global warming, need for remedial steps to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday afternoon.

The issue will be raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and Sandosh Kumar P, respectively.

All the members of the Upper House have already been informed about the issue which evokes global concern due to its significance.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also criticised the developed world for not taking adequate remedial steps and asked them to "walk the talk" on this sensitive issue and stop short-changing the world while expressing concern over global warming in his address in the India Global Forum United Arab Emirates (UAE) Summit themed around Climate Finance and Technology in Abu Dhabi.



The Minister had raised the issue pointing out that the real problem is the same as multiple COPs ago, and that the developed countries are still not sincere about keeping to their promises.

Jaishankar warned about climate emergencies and also condemned certain climate narratives designed to confuse and target countries with labels such as "big emitter".

This year, at COP27 in Egypt, important topics from emission reduction to rules to govern carbon markets were discussed.

The COP stands for the annual 'Conference of the Parties' to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol (1997) or the Paris Agreement. The meetings review the progress made by countries in the fight against climate change and in the implementation of decisions taken in earlier COPs.The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, in 1995.

It refers to the cost the rich and developed countries, who are majorly responsible for industrial emissions, should pay to poorer nations (who made only negligible contributions to pollution) but are more vulnerable to extreme climate events. (ANI)

