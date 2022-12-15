Effort will be made to give Uttarayani fair national, international recognition: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 15 (ANI): In a bid to provide recognition to the local culture of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced several programs to be held in the coming days.

CM Dhami announced the grand celebration of the Uttarayani fair, to be organized on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Bageshwar.

Dhami on the occasion said, "Every possible effort will be made to give the Uttarayani fair both national and international recognition", and added, "Giving prominence to the local culture, the migrants of Uttarakhand will be linked to the fair".

He further stated, "For the fair to get national and international recognition, tourists from India and abroad will be given information about the cultural and historical importance of the Uttarayani fair of Bageshwar".

"Bageshwar's Uttarayani fair will be brought on the tourism map", he further assured.

CM Dhami further announced, "On December 25, various programs will be organized on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee".



"Atal ji's birth anniversary is celebrated as Good Governance Day. The state government has taken several important initiatives for good governance", he added.

He further said, "Atal ji's contribution to the formation of Uttarakhand can never be forgotten. He laid a strong foundation for the state, by approving a special industrial package".

"Unprecedented development works are being done in the state, under the guidance of PM Modi", added CM Dhami.

CM Dhami further announced the celebration of the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, who had sacrificed their lives at a young age for the protection of religion.

He said, "In honour of this supreme sacrifice, the Prime Minister has announced that December 26 will be celebrated as "Veer Bal Diwas". Programs will be organized in Uttarakhand on this occasion, especially in the schools of the state".

Notably, the Uttarakhand government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will organize a meeting regarding the programmes' organisation.

Reportedly, Senior officers of tourism, culture, education and other related departments will be present at the meeting. (ANI)

