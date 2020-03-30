Efforts being made to nab frauds creating fake accounts to siphon off donation money for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): India's cybersecurity chief Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant on Monday said that efforts are being made to nab persons who are trying to create fake websites and accounts to hack funds meant for fighting coronavirus.

The national cybersecurity chief was commenting on the fake accounts being circulated on the pretext of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund' (PM-CARES Fund).

"Such incidents happen when people create bank accounts and get mobile sims by submitting fake documents. We are trying to nab people who are involved in these activities," Lt Gen Pant said.

He said a big role is played by the cybercrime cells and cyber police from different states to nab such persons.

According to reports, in the past two months, almost 4,000 fraud portals related to coronavirus have been created across the globe by cybercriminals and other mafia organisations.

Soon after the announcement of the PM-CARES Fund, more than half a dozen websites with similar-sounding names were created with an apparent aim of committing fraud. (ANI)

