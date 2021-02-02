Efforts made in Budget will play important role in creating jobs: Nadda

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Appreciating the 'first digital budget' of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team and said the efforts made in the budget will play an important role in creating jobs in the country.

"This is the first digital budget. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, this budget is making the rules and regulations easier and will increase the ease of living for common people," said the BJP president.

He said the budget was presented under uncommon circumstances and it has a sense of reality and a thrust on development.

"This budget is for everyone. This budget will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of elderly, youths, women, along with labourers of organised and unorganised sectors and also of small and large industrialists. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this inclusive budget that is dedicated to the all-round welfare of all citizens. Also congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team," he said.

Nadda called 'health and wellbeing, financial capital, inclusive growth, human capital, innovation, research and development and minimum intervention' as the pillars of the budget.

"There is a special focus on infrastructure development. Improvement in the health sector is given a push. There are changes in FDI policy in the insurance sector. The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector has been strengthened. There is an announcement for seven mega textile plants that will bring in a change and there is special focus on education and research. All these efforts will play an important role in creating jobs in India," Nadda added.

Finance Minister Sitharaman in her Budget speech today, announced higher capital expenditure for the FY 2021-22 and focused on providing a major boost to healthcare and infrastructure building.

Sitharaman mentioned that this year's budget focused on six pillars -- Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, and Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. (ANI)