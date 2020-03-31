Efforts made to sanitise entire system: MD, Mother Dairy

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd Managing Director, S Chaudhary said here on Tuesday that efforts are being made to sanitise the entire milk procurement system.

"We've made efforts to sanitise the entire system from the cow to the consumer. At our plants, employees are checked for their temperature and are made to use sanitisers, gloves and masks," Chaudhary told ANI.

With regards to the supply of milk amidst the panic buying at the time of the Janta Curfew and lockdown implementation, he said, "It is after the repeated appeals from the Prime Minister that the people have developed a sense of discipline and now understand the meaning of lockdown, and due to the awareness our challenges have reduced."

He added: "We have made preparations till April 14 and are also preparing for the future ahead as well. Everyone is working very hard so that the public does not face any problems."

He confirmed that as of now there are no chances of an increase in the rates of milk. "As of now, there is no possibility of a change in rates. We are only focused on maintaining our supply chain at the moment," he said.

Before the lockdown, close to 32 lakh litres was supplied on a daily basis in the Delhi-NCR region. But post lockdown--in the initial days--the supply went up to 38 lakh litres and has since "normalised around the 30 lakh mark".

Expressing upbeat sentiments about the situation where e-retailers are coming forward with door-to-door deliveries, he said that expects the situation to improve in the next 2-4 days.

"Temporary kiosks have been set up as well in residential areas where there are no outlets and as the logistics become more capable, we shall normalise the supply," he added.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

