Efforts on to bring back body of MBBS student Naveen killed in Ukraine, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that efforts to bring back the body of Naveen Shekharappa, an MBBS student who died in shelling in war-torn Ukraine, is in progress.

"An attempt to bring back Naveen's (an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine) body is in progress," Bommai told the media persons in Bengaluru.



"Several Kannadigas have been brought back from Ukraine. There is a situation in Kharkiv, Kyiv, that cannot be overcome. The embassy is also tracking down the trapped. We have also spoken to the Union Foreign Minister and the Embassy of Ukraine," he added.

"The Union Minister for Water Resources would attend the Southern States Regional Meeting on Water Resources Mission and then attend a farmer's meeting in Shikaripur and meet the father of Naveen who died in Ukraine at Ranibennur. The government has decided to provide relief to Naveen's family," he stated.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the deceased student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old Indian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv. (ANI)

