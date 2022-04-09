Efforts to unite Oppn parties have not yet materialized, says RJD leader Manoj Jha on Rahul Gandhi-Sharad Yadav meeting

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha on Saturday said that efforts have been made to unite the opposition parties, however, it has not materialized.

Jha's reaction came after Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that discussions are going on to unite political parties against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and decide its framework and implementation.

The Wayanad MP was backed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav.



While talking to ANI, he said, "there is a need for a common program at the national level before opposition unity."

Jha further said that the opposition parties will have to tell the people of the country about their agenda for the people for the next 200 days.

"Opposition parties have to clear their vision for unemployment, inflation, and a better economy, only then opposition unity is possible," he further stated.

Earlier on Friday, after meeting veteran leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav at his residence to inquire about his health, Rahul Gandhi declared Sharad Yadav a political Guru.

When the media asked Sharad Yadav should Rahul Gandhi be made party chief, Yadav had said, "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done." (ANI)

