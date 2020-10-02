Efforts underway for restructuring forces for optimum utilisation of resources: IDS Deputy Chief

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh, Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) on Thursday, while speaking about the jointness among three defence services under present security challenges said that efforts are underway for the restructuring of the forces for optimum utilisation of resources.



Singh said that the Secretary of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) are working in close corporation with the three service headquarters.

"Headquarter integrated defence staff has lent full support in the raising of Department of Military Affairs from Jan 2, 2020, onwards, by providing personnel and materials, in addition to the Department of Defence and all the three service headquarters positivity contributed to ensuring that the newly raised dependent stands on a strong base," he told media.

He added that over last nine months, after the physical appointment of Chief of Defence Staff the department has moved a number of steps towards jointness in operations, logistics, training, support services and common communication within the three services. (ANI)

