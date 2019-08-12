Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission), Rohit Kansal speaking to ANI
' Eid Al-Adah prayers peacefully offered in Jammu and Kashmir'

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:14 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that Eid prayers were concluded peacefully in various parts of the region on the occasion of Eid Al-Adah.
Jammu and Kashmir marked its first Eid after the abolition of Article 370 that granted it special status.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission), Rohit Kansal apprising about the present situation in the region told ANI, that over 5000 devotees offered prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu. Similarly Eid prayers were offered peacefully in the Valley as well.
"Over 5000 devotees offered prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu. We have reports of Eid prayers being offered peacefully in Kashmir valley in Baramulla, Ramban, Anantnag, Shopian, Awantipora, Srinagar and other places," Kansal said.
He added that proper arrangements were made to facilitate the common public in wake of the festival.
"Over 2.5 lakh sacrificial animals were arranged by the administration, mandis were set up at eight places, treasuries and banks were kept open, over Rs 500 crore were released in two-three days, including wages of employees and others. Restrictions were eased on Sunday, we saw traffic at many places," Kansal said.
Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.
The Parliament recently withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

