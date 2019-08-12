Muslim devotees offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Srinagar on Monday. Photo/ANI
Eid celebration remains peaceful in Kashmir, only few localised incidents reported: IGP SP Pani

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:33 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Eid al-Adha was celebrated in a peaceful manner barring some fringe incidents of "minor localised law and order problem" injuring "a couple of people" in Kashmir Valley, police said Monday.
"Eid namaz was offered at different places in mosques. After the prayers, the congregation dispersed peacefully in the Valley. We just have a couple of minor localised law and order (problems) which were handled very professionally. People were dispersed," Inspector General of Police (IGP) SP Pani said here.
He said: "In these incidents, only a couple of injuries were reported. Otherwise, the entire Valley is peaceful."
The police officer thanked the people of the Valley for cooperating with the security forces during the festival given "reasonable restrictions" are in place in parts of Jammu and Kashmir since August 4, a day before the abolition of Article 370.
Pani said: "Law enforcement agencies are thankful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The reasonable restrictions imposed at certain sensitive places were completely maintained." The administration gave relaxation "depending on the local situation".
He also said that the government has decided to lift the restriction at local levels which will depend on the situation there, indicating that restrictions would not be lifted in a go.
"Removal of restriction at a local level has been decided depending on the situation. We are closely monitoring the developments. As the situation develops, we make these decisions. Police are effectively maintaining law and order in the Valley. The government is committed to maintaining peace and order," he said.
The officer rebutted talks on Twitter about a rift between security forces in Kashmir and said that the police has approached the service provider for the legal action.
"We appeal citizens not to pay attention to any such kind of malicious campaign, which has been carried out by some mischievous people," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary, Planning, Rohit Kansal said the security forces did not fire a single bullet and no casualties were reported during the celebrations.
Eid al-Adha comes days after the government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

