Eid celebrations: Pak Foreign Secy, acting High Commissioner to India offer prayers at Jama Masjid

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan's Acting High Commissioner to India Syed Haidar Shah offered prayers at the Jama Masjid here on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

"The Pakistani Foreign Secretary has come to India for two to three days because his children are still here. He had come to Jama Masjid to offer Namaz. We greeted each other on the occasion, before parting ways," said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish called 'Seviyan' (vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan,' 'Nammak Ka Seviyan,' 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan.' (ANI)

