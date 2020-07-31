Eid ul-Adha: Crowds thinner at Guwahati markets

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 31(ANI): Markets in Guwahati witnessed low footfalls during the Eid al-Adha celebrations due to the impact of COVID-19 on Friday.

Bakra Eid celebrations have been hard hit this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as people follow quarantine and social distancing guidelines.

A shopkeeper told ANI, "There are fewer customers in the market these days. Our business has been hit."

Not only the pandemic, Assam has also been hit by flooding of the banks of the Brahmaputra river.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has 8,371 active cases as of today, having recorded 92 deaths till now. (ANI)

