People offered namaz in the morning at Mohalla mosques in Srinagar
Eid-ul-Adha: Hundreds throng Mohalla mosques in Srinagar amidst security clampdown

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:29 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Hundreds thronged local mosques here on Monday to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha even as curfew was imposed in different parts of Kashmir.
Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah.
In Srinagar, a large number of devotees gathered at mohalla mosques to offer prayers, amid tight security.
Stating that Eid prayers concluded peacefully in the region, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Eid prayers concluded peacefully in various parts of the valley. No untoward incident reported so far."
Earlier on Sunday, Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary had met Imaams for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.
Choudhary, who visited venues where prayers would be offered, said he is trying to reduce inconvenience and ease facilities.
"I am conscious of the fact it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniencies and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imaams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues," he tweeted on Sunday.
The Parliament recently withdrew special status to the state and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

