Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Shops in Sambhal to home deliver vermicelli due to COVID-19 scare

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): In view of the lockdown and the spread of coronavirus, vermicelli in Sambhal will now be home delivered to avoid crowding in the markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Some of the shopkeepers also told ANI that they have incurred losses in the business due to the lockdown.

"Maximum sale of vermicelli happens during Eid festival. But due to the lockdowns, our businesses got hampered this year. But as it is Eid tomorrow, demand of this food item has again shoot up. We are now home delivering this item as people are hesitant to step outdoors due to the deadly virus," said Robin Kumar, a shopkeeper.

"I am getting vermicelli home delivered today as tomorrow is Eid. We will make a sweet from it," said Akram, a customer.

With the crescent moon being sighted in UAE, the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr have started in many parts of the world. India is likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow. (ANI)

