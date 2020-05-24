Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25, all should follow guidelines on COVID-19: Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on May 25, and the people are urged to take all COVID-19 related precautions and maintain social distancing, said Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Saturday.

"Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted today. It is important that we take precautions and maintain social distancing. We should stay away from shaking hands and hugging. We should follow the government's guidelines," said Bukhari.

The Shahi Imam said that it was becoming evident through reports that the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the country since relaxations were given in the lockdown.

"It is, therefore, necessary to take precautions and just send wishes to the people. I appeal to the people again that we all need to take precautions to ensure that we are safe," he said.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali of Markazi Chand Committee also confirmed that due to the moon not being sighted today, the festival will be celebrated on May 25 throughout the country.

Maulana Khalid also appealed to the people to keep the prayers and celebrations restricted to homes.

Earlier the impact of COVID-19 had also been felt on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, when a select group of people offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, while adhering to social distancing following relaxations in the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

