Eid-ul-Zuha: Goat weighing 175 kg draws attention in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A goat in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has become the centre of attraction following the holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

According to the owner of the black goat, Moin Khan, the goat weighs 175 kilograms and is priced at a whopping Rs 5.5 lakh.

Khan said that the goat have been fed on cashew nuts, raisins and almonds.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This black goat of Punjabi breed, which has been reared for 10 months, weighs about 175 kilograms and its height is about 4 feet. People have put the price of black goats up to Rs 5.5 lakh but I have been rearing the goat for 10 months and will sacrifice on the day of Eid-ul-Adha."

"I have another brown goat whose weight is about 150 kilograms," he added.





Everyone present in the area would have definitely gone green with envy for the owner of the goat.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-ul-Zuha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'.

Eid is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and many countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. (ANI)

