Eight cases of COVID-19 reported from Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Eight cases of COVID-19, including one Army Jawan, have been reported from Ladakh as on Thursday.

"COVID-19 has reached Ladakh through pilgrims who returned from Iran. The administration has taken several steps. All Iran returnees, and their relatives, contacts and other suspected cases number 284. Of these 208 persons are in home quarantine and are being monitored daily by health workers," the administration of Ladakh said in a release.

"Of this, 150 have completed the mandatory 14 days. 58 persons are quarantined in hospitals and 18 persons (including positive cases) are in hospitals in isolation. No other person with COVID-19 symptoms has reported to the hospitals or been found on random verifications in the identified sensitive areas. These checks shall continue," it added.

Several precautionary steps have been taken for preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in Ladakh. The administration's orders have immediate effect and will remain in effect till April 15, 2020.

The movement of people between Leh and Kargil has been barred. All government offices except those necessary for maintaining essential services, schools and colleges have been closed.

"All hotels, guest houses, etc have been closed. No community hall, government or private will be permitted to offer any bookings for any public functions, social or religious. Banks and ATMs will take all sanitary precautions such as hand washing/providing sanitizers, daily fumigation, etc," the release said.

Orders have been issued prohibiting entry of foreign tourists in Ladakh. All incoming movement of labourers from other states into Ladakh has been banned by any means of transport.

Helicopter services through Pawan Hans or IAF will be limited only for medical or other emergencies. All air services of the Army/Air Force through IL76/C17/AN32, carrying civilians from Jammu & Srinagar to Kargil or Leh have been suspended. Any passenger movement by road has been barred through the Zojila Pass.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the number of infected people to 169 in the country. Three people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

