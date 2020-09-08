Eight departments at U'khand Secretariat sealed after four test positive for COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Eight departments at the Uttarakhand Secretariat have been sealed after four people tested positive for COVID-19.

The eight sealed departments include health, agriculture and horticulture, according to sources in the Secretariat.

Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus are a secretary and a joint secretary.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, two ministers of the state government were found infected with COVID-19. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik has been admitted to AIIMS after he was found positive for the virus, agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal has been forced to stay in quarantine after two persons at his residence tested COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

