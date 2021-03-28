Eight die, six injured in road accident in Andhra's Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), March 28 (ANI): At least eight people died and six were injured after a tempo hit a lorry near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday.



According to the police, a group of people from Tamil Nadu were on a religious trip to holy places in and around Srisailam. The accident took place when the tempo, in which they were travelling, was crossing Damaramadugu village at 2.30 AM.

The injured have been shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital. (ANI)

