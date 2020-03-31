Eight foreigners staying at Delhi's Bharat Nagar since March 19 came from Markaz Nizamuddin: Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Eight foreign nationals who were staying at Delhi's Bharat Nagar since March 19 had come from Markaz Nizamuddin, police said.

"Eight foreign nationals were found at Delhi's Bharat Nagar earlier today. On interrogation, we came to know that they had come from Markaz Nizamuddin and were staying here since March 19. We have informed District Magistrate about it," Delhi Police said.

After taking their samples for COVID-19 testing, they have been sent to quarantine as a precautionary measure.

At least 24 people staying at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier today.

Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering held earlier this month.

Six persons from Telangana, who attended the Markaz gathering, have died of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister's office (CMO) said on Monday. (ANI)

