Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were sent to jail on Wednesday after their quarantine period ended, officials said.
"On April 1, 8 Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat were found. A case was registered against them. Today after their quarantine ended they were produced before a court and were sent to jail," said Vishal Yadav, Deputy SP, Thakurdwara in Moradabad. (ANI)
Eight Indonesian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat sent to jail
ANI | Updated: Apr 30, 2020 07:15 IST
