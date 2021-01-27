Eight killed, four injured in road mishap in Rajasthan's Tonk

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], January 27 (ANI): Eight people of a family were killed while four were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Tonk on early Wednesday.

The vehicle was carried 14 people of a family belonging to Madhya Pradesh and returning after visiting Khatushyam temple in State.

"A family was returning to Madhya Pradesh in a car after visiting Khatushyam temple. Last night, a trolley hit the car of the family due to which eight people had died on the spot while others were injured. Out of the deceased, four were men, two women and two children. The Superintendent of Police, Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials reached the spot and admitted them to hospital. The injured were later referred to Jaipur," Chandra Singh Rawat DSP Tonk told reporters.





Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident which claimed many lives of a family.

"Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot said. (ANI)

