Eight Markaz attendees test corona positive in UP

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Eight members of Tablighi Jamaat have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Khairabad, officials said on Monday.

All eight were part of the gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, which emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus.

Seven of them are Bangladeshis and one is from Maharashtra. All of them are being shifted to a hospital, informed Alok Verma the Chief Medical Officer of Sitapur.

The religious gathering in Delhi last month sparked off a countrywide search for its attendees after reports emerged about the formation of new clusters of coronavirus-affected people linked to the event.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Out of these over 4000 cases, 3666 are active, 292 cured or discharged and 109 died. (ANI)

