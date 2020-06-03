Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): With eight new cases detected positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has surged to 357, said the health department.
These new COVID-19 cases were reported from Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra districts.
At present, there are 204 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 144 patients have been recovered of the disease so far.
Moreover, 21,212 people are currently under active surveillance, as per the health department. (ANI)
Eight new COVID-19 cases in HP, tally at 357
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:35 IST
