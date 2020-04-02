Eight new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in Gujarat, state tally now at 82

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Eight more people have tested COVID-19 positive, taking the total number of cases to 82 (including 6 cured and 6 death) in the state.

All the eight positive cases are from Ahmedabad. The condition of 66 persons out of the affected persons in the state is stable while three persons are on ventilator support.

The information was provided by Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Gujarat at a press conference here.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths. (ANI)

