Eight of UP family killed as truck rams car on KMP expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar

Bahadurgarh (Harayana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Eight people, including a child and three women, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their car that was parked on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Friday morning.

As per information provided by the police, the mishap took place on the KMP Expressway between Badli and Farukhnagar. The victims, residents of Nagla Anoop village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, were returning home from Gogamedi in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

"The driver had parked the car behind a truck that was parked at the side of the road. A truck hit their vehicle from behind and the car got crushed between the two trucks. Eight people died in the incident," said Om Prakash the investigating police officer.



The driver of the vehicle along with a child and a woman escaped as they were not in the car.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased are yet to be identified, as per police. The accused truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the accident and are efforts are on to arrest the absconding driver. (ANI)

