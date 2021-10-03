Eight persons died in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says UP Police

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four persons.

SKM alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

SKM is able to confirm the deaths of four farmers at this point of time - Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). There are around 12 to 15 persons injured and hospitalised.

"Information is coming in from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh that the convoy of the Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni (most probably his son's vehicles) ran over protesting farmers who were on the roads carrying black flags to protest against his visit. Reports indicate that one of the three farmers martyred in today's incidents was shot dead by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been run over by vehicles," reads the SKM statement.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.



"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," Teni added while elaborating about the incident.

"During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire,"Teni told ANI in a phone call.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he added.

He said that "four of our (BJP workers) workers were killed" and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

"Our workers even did not have any fault. They were going to receive the chief guest. When our workers were going they started pelting stones on the vehicles. Our workers were beaten by dragging them out from the vehicles. They torched the cars.

We will lodge cases against the culprits," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government has instructed ADG law and order Prashant Kumar and ACS (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi to visit the spot where the Lakhimpur incident took place. (ANI)

