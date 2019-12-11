Eight trains cancelled, 8 short-terminated in Assam due to 'Rail Roko' protest against CAB

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that eight trains have been cancelled while the same the number of trains have been short-terminated due to indefinite 'Rail Roko' protest by various organisations and associations in Tinsukia division in Assam.

The change in the schedule of trains comes amid protests in the North-East over the Citizenship Amendment Bill that have been taking place in the region.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people continued to protest against the Bill in Guwahati. Students raised slogans against the proposed legislation and burnt tyres in the area. Several policemen were deployed in the area to control the situation.

Protestors in Assam have alleged that the Bill violates the Assam Accord in 1985 and is against the principles of the Constitution.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Citizenship Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

