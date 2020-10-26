Eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between India, China likely this week

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): India and China are likely to hold the eighth round of Corps Commander talks this week for disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

"The eighth round of talks are likely to be held this week for which the dates are being worked out between the two sides," government sources told ANI.

This round of talks is likely to be crucial as the two sides have started discussing disengagement and de-escalation from all friction points in Eastern Ladakh including Northern and Southern bank of Pangong lake along with the other points from where complete disengagement was yet to be done.



In the eighth-round of talks, the Indian side is likely to be headed by the new 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon who recently took over from Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

Singh has now been transferred to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he would be in charge of training the future generations of Army officers.

After being in a standoff for more than four months, India preempted the Chinese and occupied dominating heights in both the southern and northern bank of Pangong lake.

The move was opposed by the Chinese even though the Indian Army was within its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The development had seen the Chinese side fire in air at locations where the Indian side occupied higher positions on strategic heights like the Rezang La, Rechen La and many other hill features. (ANI)

