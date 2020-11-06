Eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India, China underway

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): India and China on Friday are holding their eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, to address the ongoing military standoff on the Line of Actual there.

The Indian side is led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon.

The two sides have already held seven rounds of Corps Commanders level talks to discuss the entire issue of transgressions in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The last round of talks was held on October 12 in which the two sides discussed a number of measures for de-escalation and disengagement by both sides in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for the past over six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for a discussion on and disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)