Either convicts' lawyers trying to delay execution or system is blind: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 gang-rape victim on Wednesday voiced her disappointment from the system by saying that either the lawyers of the convicts are trying to delay execution or the "system is blind and is supporting criminals".

"Either lawyers of the convicts are trying to delay execution or our system is blind and is supporting criminals. I am struggling for seven years. Instead of asking me, you should ask the govt if convicts will be hanged on January 22 or not," Devi said while speaking to reporters.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a plea by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Kumar, seeking to set aside the trial court order which issued the death warrant.

Delhi High Court asked convict Mukesh's counsel to approach the trial court and apprise the court of the pending mercy plea.

In its order, the Delhi High Court stated, "Having heard counsel for the parties, this court is of the view that there is no error in the order dated January 7, 2020, as till the date the impugned order was passed, the petitioner had neither filed a curative nor a mercy petition." (ANI)

