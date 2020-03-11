Either postpone it or play behind closed doors: Maha Health Minister on IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should happen behind closed doors or it should be postponed after 10 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state.

The final decision will be taken in the Maharastra Assembly on Thursday.

"In the current situation, it is not possible to schedule the IPL match in a packed stadium. We want it to happen in closed doors or postpone it later. The final decision will be taken in the assembly session tomorrow. We all are of the view that IPL should not take place at this time. It is very dangerous to conduct the IPL in this situation," Tope told reporters.

The 13th edition of IPL will commence from March 29, defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier today, the Central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60.

Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens. Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry. (ANI)

