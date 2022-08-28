'Ekal Run' organised in Delhi ahead of National Sports Day

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): 'Ekal Run' was flagged off by Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday morning ahead of National Sports Day which falls on Monday.

A non-profit organization Ekal Yuva - Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad organised the event at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Ekal Yuva aims to bring basic education to every child across rural India.

The Ekal Run had various categories - 10 km Open, 10km Master's in three age groups for people between 30 to 59 years, 5 km Ekal Run, 5 km Fun Run and one km Fun/Mass Run.

Apart from run, poster making competition on sports-related themes was also held.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said, "The event was very successful. People participated in a three-category marathon. Kids and participants came here at 4 am. Run started at 6 am. We saw enthusiasm among them."

He further expressed his desire to organise such events frequently and appealed to the youth to run for the country.

"I want every Indian and youth to run for the country. Ekal has organised it very well, and I want such events to be organised frequently. The Ekal team has done a great job," he said.

Ekal founder and owner, Rakesh Bansal urged the people to participate in the progress of the country.

"This run is for the welfare of villages where this Ekal works and for the empowerment of women. I would like to tell people please participate in the progress of the country. Youth are more important in the contribution," he said.



The participants who emerged victorious in the 10 km category in the 16 plus section (male) include Yoonus Shah who stood first, Abhishek Chaudhary (second), Aniket Kumar (third), Priyanshu, and Shailesh.

The winners in the female category included Monika (first), Radha Chaudhary (second), Annu Yadav (third), Priti, and Bhumi.

Those who won in the 30 plus category (male) are Abhitabh (first), Naresh Rawat (second), Tarun (third), while in the female category, the winners are Saroj Singh (first), Shagufta (second), Shalu Rani (third).

In the 40-plus category (male), the winners are Gordhan Meena (first), Vijay Kumar (second), Surender Pal (third), while in the female category, the winners are Rekha Rawat (first), Sona Yadav (second), Ritu Handa (third).

In the 50-plus category, those winning the awards include Sunil Handa, Rajesh Kumar, Santokh Singh, while in the female category, Bimla, Namita Pandey were the winners.

Ekal Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad aims at social transformation in rural and tribal India by spreading education. The mission of the organization is to bring basic education to every child across rural India.

Ekal Vidyalaya is inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, principles of social harmony and equality of Dr BR Ambedkar and the village development model of Mahatma Gandhi. It involves integrated development of rural and tribal India and Nepal. The main activity undertaken in the movement is to run one-teacher schools all over India in rural and tribal villages to provide education to every child.

To achieve the National standards of Minimum Level of Learning, EkalVidyalaya seeks to empower the village community for its own self-development through five verticals of functional education, health care education, development education, empowerment education and ethics and value education.

Ekal Vidyalaya has a concept of 'one village, one school, one teacher'. As on April 2022, Ekal Abhiyan has more than 21 lakh students enrolled in over 75,000 schools who are getting the benefit of primary education in rural and tribal villages in every state of India.

The Ekal Abhiyan is also involved Ekal Gramothan Foundation which seeks to empower rural and tribal villages by imparting skills and training and creating economic opportunities.

Ekal Abhiyan Trust was awarded Gandhi Peace Prize 2017. (ANI)

